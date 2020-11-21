Beverley JONES

Passed peacefully on November 17, 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved mother of Darryl, Amanda, and Suzanne. Dearly loved mother-in-law of Ann, Andrew (AJ), and Berni. Much loved grandmother of Morgan and Lyssa. Loved sister of Heather, and aunty of Sharlene and Moana. Step-grandmother of Jonathon, Mitchell, and Ryan. Special thanks to the Summerset at Wigram Care Team, and to everyone who has shown their support. Messages may be addressed to the family, c/- 273 Trices Road, Prebbleton 7604. A private family farewell has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
