CHANDLER,
Beverley Mary (Bev):
Lost her battle after a short illness, on February 4, 2020, in her 80th year. Much loved wife of the late Laurie, loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie McKean and Michael, Laurie and Rosemary, Cathy Moffat and Brian and the late Brent, Neil and Bernie, beloved grandmother of Toni and Ashleigh, Gemma and Bradley; Selena, Ashley, Luke and their partners, adored Nana Bev of her great-grandchildren; the late Phoebe, Ruby, and George; Bailey, Olivia, and Alex; Lillie-Rose, Sophia, Mia, and Charlotte. A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North St, Timaru, on Friday, February 7, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Donations to the S.C. Hospice at the service will be greatly appreciated. All messages to 37 Raymond St, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020