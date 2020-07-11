LAWN, Betty Joan (Joan):
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Friday, July 10, 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved wife of Winston, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Natalie and Steve Doyle, Craig and Andrea. Cherished nana of Alex; Jake and Hannah, Sarah and great-nanny of Billie. Special thanks to Dr Bruce Small and the staff at Hospice South Canterbury for their wonderful care of Joan.
"Nana Lawn, Bowler,
R.I.P. Joan".
A private service for Joan will be held. Messages to Villa 43, 1 Pages Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 11, 2020