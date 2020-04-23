JOHNSTONE, Betty May:
A year has passed Gran, gone ever so quickly but never a day goes by when you are not in our thoughts. With a cuppa I think of the many memories where I catch myself smiling or having a tear trickling down - you with your pinny on, coalrange cranking, fudge in the tin, you were never too busy for a catch up. I love you my Gran, and miss you so.
Forever in our hearts
- Lee, Paul, your great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 23, 2020