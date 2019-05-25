Acknowledgement

JOHNSTONE, Betty May:

Allan, Colin, Keith, Graham, Pam's daughters and families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us with flowers, cards, food, visits and phone calls in the sad loss of our dear mother and nan. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us to celebrate Betty's life. Special thanks to Princess Court, Tuarangi Hospital, Ro Acland, Eion McKinnon, Nikki Lysaght, Rose King and the Geraldine R.S.A. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and heartfelt thanks to you all.



