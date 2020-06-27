Betty BARKER (1926 - 2020)
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
31 Wilkin Street
Temuka
Death Notice

BARKER,
Betty Ann (nee Morgan):
Betty passed away unexpectedly in Wallingford Rest Home, Temuka, on June 22, 2020, in her 88th year. Loving wife of the late Peter David Barker (1926 - 2005). She was loved and will be missed by daughter Ann, sons Patrick, Kevin, Philip and Peter, their wives and partners and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"A twinkle in her eye to the last minute."
"We will miss you Betty, R.I.P."
A Catholic mass will be held for Betty on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1.00pm, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 31 Wilkin Street, Temuka.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020
