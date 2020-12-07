McKENNA, Betsy J.:
Peacefully at the Croft Rest Home, Timaru, on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Maurice and Eileen McKenna and loving sister of the late Barry. Very special member of the Eddington and McKenna families and much loved by her many cousins. A Funeral Mass for Betsy will be held at St Thomas Catholic Church, corner Wai-iti and Mountainview Roads, on Thursday, December 10, at 11.30am, thereafter interment at the Temuka Cemetery. Please, no flowers by request. Our special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Croft who have looked after Betsy over the last year.
Remembered always. RIP
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 7, 2020