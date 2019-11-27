MURPHY,
Bernard Vincent (Bernie):
At home on November 24, 2019. Loving husband of Jill, and loved father Rachael, Simon, and Mark, and father-in-law of Glenn. Beloved Grandad/Bernie Bear of Lachlan, Georgia, Thomas, Oliver, Malachy, and Harry. Loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle of the extended Murphy and Forbes families. Very many thanks to family, friends and work colleagues for their love and support over the past few months. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude District Nurses, North Canterbury, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Bernie will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, November 29, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 27, 2019