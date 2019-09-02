McSWEENEY,

Bernard John (Bernie):

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Sharron for 48 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Bella Mae (Jane), Lisa and James, and treasured Poppa of Charlotte, and Isla. Loved brother of Margaret, brother-in-law of Adrian and Lana, Lyonne (dec), Mary, Michele (dec), Delwyn, and Barbara (dec). Messages or cards for the family may be sent c/-"The family of Bernie McSweeney", PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Bernie's life will be held in the church of Ss Peter and Paul, 37 Dr Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Wednesday, September 4, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.





