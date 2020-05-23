PERRY, Benjamin
Thomas Barker (Tom):
On May 20, 2020, at Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, aged 73 years. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert (Bob) and Wendy, Hugh and Margaret, the late John and the late Elizabeth. Fondly remembered uncle of Philip, Nicholas and Rachel, Matthew and Megan, Sarah-Jane and Marianne, and a loved great-uncle. Special friend of Shirley Wilson. Grateful thanks from the family to Dr Michaela Glanville and the staff of Ward DG, Burwood Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be made on line at bit.ly/btbperry2005 Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Tom Perry, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private service is to be held due to the Covid-19 restrictions of 50. If you would like to attend the service which is to be held in Christchurch on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2.30pm, then please phone or text Hugh Perry (021 212 1974) before 9.00pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, to enable numbers to be coordinated.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 23, 2020