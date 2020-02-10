GLASS, Ben John:
Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, after a short illness at Parkstone Care Centre, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Yshbel, sharing many special memories over 63 years together. A much loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Graeme and Shirley, Elizabeth and Mark. A cherished Grandad Ben of Emma and Daniel, Benjamin and Vicky, Simon and Sarena, Hamish and Catherine, Annabelle and Gareth. Loved Great-Grandad of his 11 great-grandchildren Hugo, Max, Zara, Arabella, Chloe, Willa, Charlie, Goldie, Zac, Charlie and Millie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Ted and Margaret Glass, the late Noeline and Alan Kidd, the late Mildred and Ron Silvester, the late Ian and Jeanette Macaulay, and Bonnie (Mary) and Maurice Fletcher. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Ben's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020