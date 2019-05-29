Belinda-Jane LAING

Guest Book
  • "To our little Belle,SSA Nelson is in total shock at your..."
    - Paul McLennan
  • "I love you Aunty Belle. I am very sad you are gone. Ì..."
    - Keira T
  • "Beautiful Belle. I met you in 2000 through an old friend..."
    - Linsey Evans
  • "Belle you will always be remembered for being a skilled,..."
    - Tony Eyles
  • "to judi robin and families soso very sorry to read of..."
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

LAING, Belinda-Jane (Belle):
On May 24, 2019, tragically taken; aged 34 years. Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Judi, Robin, and Kasey, loved sister of Michael, Jamie, Joshua, loved granddaughter of Des Lamond, and a loved niece of Joy, Denise, Ross and Yvonne. Messages to the Laing family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 4, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.