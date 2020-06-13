McGILLEN, Beatrice:
Lorna and family thank everyone for the love and support on the sad loss of a much loved sister and Aunty. Thank you for all the flowers, baking, cards and messages. Very special thanks to Fr Brian Fennessy for the wonderful celebration of Beattie's funeral mass, Fr Geoff Gray for assisting and to everyone who attended. Thank you to the kind, caring staff at Wood Street Surgery, Timaru Hospital and Elloughton Gardens. Special thanks to Julian at Betts.
Rest in peace Beattie.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 13, 2020