FREW,
Beatrice Grace (Beaty):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Longwood Lifestyle Village, Riverton, aged 83 years. Beaty will be sadly missed by her three sons Brent, Callum and Dwight. Loved mother-in-law of Maria and Leanne Frew, and Peter Tiller. Dearly loved 'Beaty' to Thomas, Maddy, Gracie and Charlie. Loved sister of Marjorie Welsh, Oliver (dec) Gibson and Neill (dec) Gibson.
In loving Memory
R.I.P.
A beautiful mother,
mother-in-law and grandmother to all.
A celebration of Beaty's life will be held at a later date in Riverton. Messages to 433 Dee Street, Invercargill, or to Beaty's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 28, 2020