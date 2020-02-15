SCOTT, Barry:
After a second battle with cancer, at the South Canterbury Hospice surrounded by his family, on February 11, 2020, aged 73. Loved husband of Lilian, loved dad of Tracy Scott (Timaru), Tania and Steven Brooks (Timaru), Janene and Reuben Levett (Auckland), loved Poppa of Danica, and Dario Jackson; Dharma, Ty, and the late Hunter Brooks; Mikayla, and Cassie Levett, and his loved fluffy friend Charlie. Thanks to the Hospice team and Dr Griffiths for their very special care of Barry. In keeping with Barry's wishes, a private family service and cremation has been held. Messages to 18 William St, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 15, 2020