HILL, Barry Mervyn (Benny):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, aged 53. Dearly beloved best friend, soulmate and husband of Lisa. Cherished dad and father-in-law of Eilish and Rowan, Nicole and Tar. Loved dad of Gasmonkey and granddad of Tezza. Loved granddad of expected baby Clark. Beloved son-in-law of Lynne and Ian Nicol, beloved brother-in-law and uncle of Sid, Mark, Sheree, Vicky, Craig and their families. A service for Benny will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, December 6 at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 29 Evans Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 3, 2019