  • "Fabulous fun memories of falcon club trips and parties. RIP..."
    - Jill and Mark Morrison
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Betts Chapel
33 North Street
Timaru
HILL, Barry Mervyn (Benny):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, aged 53. Dearly beloved best friend, soulmate and husband of Lisa. Cherished dad and father-in-law of Eilish and Rowan, Nicole and Tar. Loved dad of Gasmonkey and granddad of Tezza. Loved granddad of expected baby Clark. Beloved son-in-law of Lynne and Ian Nicol, beloved brother-in-law and uncle of Sid, Mark, Sheree, Vicky, Craig and their families. A service for Benny will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, December 6 at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 29 Evans Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
