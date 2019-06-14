MORSE,
Barbara Gordon (nee Hyde):
Passed peacefully in Wellington on June 6, 2019, at the age of 78, surrounded by family. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Max, Sue and Ian, mother and mother-in-law of Steven, Karen, Christine, Kate, Ioe, David and Kylie. Loving Nan of Kadin, Tayla, Abriele, Christian, Josef, Luke, Estella, Sofia, Sabina, Emily and Edwyn. A family celebration of her life was held in Wellington and a memorial service in Timaru will be arranged. Date and location to be confirmed.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 14, 2019