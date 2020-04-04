CUMMINGS, Barbara:
Passed away peacefully at the Margaret Wilson Rest Home, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A much loved mother to all her sons and daughters-in-law, and loved Granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friend to her partner Bob Philip (Ashburton), and cherished sister to all of her brothers and sisters and in-laws.
"I love you all very much"
To all the friendly staff at Margaret Wilson Rest Home Timaru, the Tinwald Medical Center and Grant and the girls from the Netherby Pharmacy Ashburton, thank you all for your caring help. At Barbara's request a private cremation was held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 4, 2020