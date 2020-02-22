COWIE,
Barbara Ann Herbison:
Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020, aged 75 years. An adored wife of Norman for 54 years. A much loved mother and mother-in- law of Odelle and Gary Hawkins (Kurow), Megan and Richard Ayres (Mooloolaba, Australia), and a devoted nana to her grandchildren. A cherished daughter of the late William and Annie Nicol (Winton), and loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary and David Neill (dec), and Jessie and Noel Hubber (dec). Special thanks to Lorna and the wonderful staff at Glenwood for their wonderful supportive care of Barbara. A private cremation has been held as this was Barbara's wish.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 22, 2020