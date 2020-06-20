COUPLAND, Barbara Rosa:
On June 16, 2020, at Burwood Hospital, aged 78 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and Andrew, Lance and Rachel, and Dean. Special nanny of Isabella. Loved partner of Arch McCallum (deceased) and fondly remembered by Ray Coupland, sister and sister-in-law of John and Marion Deans. The family would like to express their sincere thanks, to the wonderful medical team, at Burwood Hospital, Ward B1. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Coupland, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 465 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, June 29, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 20, 2020