COLLINS, Barbara Gladys:
Barbara's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very special person. A special thank you to the wonderful nurses, shop staff and management at Hospice South Canterbury. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 17, 2019