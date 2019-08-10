Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara COLLINS. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away August 3, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of the late Clarry and Nora Stringer, adored and cherished wife of Patrick Joseph Collins (Pat). Sister of the late Peter Stringer, and Anne Stringer (Tapanui), and Valerie and Watson Williams (Timaru). Very loved and valued aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. At Barbara's request, a private funeral has been held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the South Canterbury Hospice would be much appreciated.

"She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like

a pair of wings".

Messages to Pat Collins, 9 Totara Place, Timaru 7910.







Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 10, 2019

