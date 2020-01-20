Barbara BUTTERFIELD

  • "Our dearly loved Sister in law...Noeline and David Halstead"
  • "Heartfelt sympathy to Joe and family,great memories of dear..."
    - Jill &Wally Bell
  • "Barbara was a lovely neighbour - Sending lots of aroha to..."
Service Information
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Philips and All Saints Church
Luxmore Road
Timaru
Death Notice

BUTTERFIELD,
Barbara Alice:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Saturday, January 18, 2020, aged 83, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Joe, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Megan and Henry van Dyk (Dunedin), Robert and Rebecca (England). Loved nan of Callum, Hamish, and Sean; Rory, and Hazel. Loved sister of Robyn (Christchurch), and much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Barbara will be held at St Philips and All Saints Church, Luxmore Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, January 21 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 157 Douglas Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
