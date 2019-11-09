BROWN, Barbara Ann:

Barbara's family would like to sincerely thank all those who supported us by bringing food and sending cards during this very sad loss of a very special wife, mother, Grannie and Great-Grannie. A special thanks to Dr Griffiths and all the staff at the ICU unit at Timaru Public Hospital. Big thanks to Shelly Wilson and Jo Taylor and all those who attended the funeral service of Barbara's life who was so very special to us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



