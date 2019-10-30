BROWN, Barbara Ann:
After a short illness, at Timaru Hospital, on October 28, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Phil. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Mark and Marina, Arron and Tania, Micheal, and Lisa. Much loved Grannie of Iesha, Alex, Jadyn, Joel, Eva, Kyrin, Makyla, Danielle, and Jason, and great-grannie of Marcus, Ella, Aheigha, and Oliver. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty to her extended families. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 31 Hillview Crescent, Highfield, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 30, 2019