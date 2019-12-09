GREEN,
Averill May (neé Argus):
(Formerly of Riccarton and St Albans). On December 7, 2019, at Te Hopai, Wellington, peacefully after a long illness, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Gib, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Virginia and Starley, Averil and David, and the late Don, and loved grandmother of Alex, Venetia and Harry. Loved and remembered in the bonds of the Argus family. Special thanks to Te Hopai staff for their dedicated care. Messages to the family may be made by email to Virginia at [email protected] and to Averil at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arthritis New Zealand at the service. The Funeral Service for Averill will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Christchurch, on Friday, December 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 9, 2019