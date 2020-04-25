WALPOLE, Audrey Lavina
(nee Heaps):
Peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Timaru Hospital. Loving wife of the late Jim. Loving Mum to the late Rhondda Nixon and mother-in-law to Kelvin. Cherished Nana to Gareth and Tania, and Kylie Nixon. Nana Audrey to her great-grandchildren Alexis and Xzavier. Loved sister to Heather and Beverley and the late Betty and Murray. Loved member of the wider Nixon family. Special thanks to all involved in Audrey's care, especially Rae, her driver and friend, and for the special care given to Audrey at Timaru Hospital. A private service has been held for Audrey at her request. Messages can be sent to Kelvin Nixon, 259 Fisher Lane, RD 3, Alexandra.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 25, 2020