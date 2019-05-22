TURNER, Audrey Denise
(nee Pounds):
Passed peacefully in her sleep at Elloughton Gardens Resthome on Monday, May 20, 2019, aged 90. Loved only child of the late Albert and Bertha Pounds, loved wife of the late Clifford, loved mum of Lesley, Rowena, and Hazel and Al, loved granny and great-granny of Grace and Simon, Julie, William, and Faith, Maddison, and Lincoln. Thank you to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for their wonderful care of Audrey. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at the Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, on Friday, May 24, at 1.30pm. Donations to the Hearing Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 3 Nile Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 22, 2019