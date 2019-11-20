SWENEY, Audrey Joan:
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on November 18, 2019, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of Fred Sweney (d. 2003), loving mother of Elizabeth Hay, Stella Sweney, John Sweney and Anne Braun-Elwert and their families, including 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Formerly of Fairlie, Tekapo, Nelson, Hokitika. Huge thanks to Cashmere View Retirement Village and Hospital and Christchurch Hospital Ward 27 staff for all their care and support. Messages may be addressed to the Sweney family RMB 55037, Christchurch 8154. Funeral service to be held at St Augustine's Anglican Church, 5 Cracroft Tce, Cashmere, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Friday), at 11.30am.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019