DAVIDSON, Audrey:
Passed away at Timaru Hospital on Sunday, March 1, 2020, aged 86 years. Adored wife of the late Jim. Loving mum and mother-in-law of Alan and Corol (Australia), John (Australia), Aileen and Lindsay Miller (Waimate), Shona and Mark Tauapawa (Gisborne), Kirsten and Tony Wilkinson (Waimate), Lynette and Vanessa Gallop-Davidson (Wellington). Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Norma and Jim Meyer (both deceased), and Bill and Betty Adams (Millers Flat). A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Waimate will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 103 Maytown Rd, Waimate 7978.

Published in The Timaru Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
