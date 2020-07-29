Atauloma SENETOFO

Guest Book
  • "Condolences Fay. RIP Loma"
    - Graham Keen
  • "We are going to miss your cheek and laughs. A truly..."
    - Helen & Mark
  • "RIP Going to miss you calling around Gonna miss your ..."
Service Information
Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home
11 John Street
Waimate , Canterbury
036897065
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home
11 John Street
Waimate , Canterbury
Death Notice

SENETOFO,
Atauloma (Loma):
Taken too soon at Waimate on July 25, 2020; aged 75 years. Dearly loved mate of Fay. Much loved father and father-in-law, stepfather, grandad, and great-grandad. Friend to many! A service to celebrate Loma's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Friday, July 31, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Waimate and Volunteer Fire Bridage will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Message to Senetofo Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in Timaru Herald on July 29, 2020
