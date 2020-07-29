SENETOFO,
Atauloma (Loma):
Taken too soon at Waimate on July 25, 2020; aged 75 years. Dearly loved mate of Fay. Much loved father and father-in-law, stepfather, grandad, and great-grandad. Friend to many! A service to celebrate Loma's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Friday, July 31, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Waimate and Volunteer Fire Bridage will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Message to Senetofo Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 29, 2020