BOOL, Ashleigh Maree:
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A loved and cherished daughter of Karen and Stephen, and a loved sister and sister-in-law of Nigel and Elena, and Samantha and Max. A treasured aunt of Luka, and an adored granddaughter of Mike and Cheryl (dec), and Eddie and Desma (dec), idolised by her dog Edward, adored by Billy and a friend to many. Messages to 5 Livingstone Street, Timaru 7910. A celebration of Ashleigh's life will be held at the Salisbury Park Crematorium Chapel, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Monday, November 9 at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020