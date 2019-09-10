BURNS,
Arthur Roland (Art):
On September 7, 2019, suddenly at home in Woolston, Christchurch (formerly of Luxmore Road, Timaru). Dearly beloved dad of Lynda and Brad Gillon; Robert and Lyn; Alan Dishington. Loved grandad of Kyle, Alyse; Darrell and Mary, loved great-grandad of Dylan, loved twin brother of Fergus, Pamela, Irene and the late Ken and Robert. Former husband and friend of Lois and a friend to many others.
Treasured memories
and forever in our hearts.
Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. The celebration of Arthur's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, Christchurch, on Friday, September 13, at 11.00am.
In the care of
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 10, 2019