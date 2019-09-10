Arthur BURNS

Guest Book
  • "I am very proud to call you my father,and will miss our..."
    - Robert Burns
  • "love u with all my heart grandad i'm gonna miss u so much"
    - Lyse
  • "To Robert and Family sorry for your loss . RIP Arthur."
    - Lisa & Lynda Clark
  • "Our deepest Sympathy Ferg. Can see the likeness in the..."
    - Carol & Barry Jessop
  • "Dad,...i am so blessed to have had you as my Dad, you have..."
    - Lynda Gillon(nee Burns)
Death Notice

BURNS,
Arthur Roland (Art):
On September 7, 2019, suddenly at home in Woolston, Christchurch (formerly of Luxmore Road, Timaru). Dearly beloved dad of Lynda and Brad Gillon; Robert and Lyn; Alan Dishington. Loved grandad of Kyle, Alyse; Darrell and Mary, loved great-grandad of Dylan, loved twin brother of Fergus, Pamela, Irene and the late Ken and Robert. Former husband and friend of Lois and a friend to many others.
Treasured memories
and forever in our hearts.
Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. The celebration of Arthur's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, Christchurch, on Friday, September 13, at 11.00am.
In the care of
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
