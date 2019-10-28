HOWARD, Arch:
Passed away peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on Friday, October 25, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. A service for Arch will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Saturday, November 2, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Howard family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019