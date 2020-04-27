SCOTT,
Anthony Percival (Tony):
Peacefully on April 24, 2020 at Glenwood Rest Home, Timaru, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Ann (Christison) and the late Margaret. Loved father, father-in-law of Nikki, Roger, Ben, and Toby Mathews, and Roger, Anna, Aislynn and Charlotte (Canada). Brother and brother-in-law of Mary and the late Michael Scott (Dunedin), Robin and the late Margaret (Perth), Susan and Roger Linton (Christchurch). Brother-in-law of Jan Hellyer, Sheila and Barrie Lay (Dunedin). Friend of Linda, Paul, Katelyn and Emma Borrie (Papakaio), Shirley and Colin Owens (Christchurch), Luke and Josiah Archer (Christchurch), Ken, Judy, Bella, and Scarlett Christison (Wellington). A private service for Tony will be held on Thursday, April 30 and will be Live Streamed from 10.00am - to view click on the following link ustream.tv/channel/
ACp7yH5hsX8 Messages to 4/6 Glenwood Avenue, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 27, 2020