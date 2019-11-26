ROBINSON,
Anthony Peter (Tony):
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by his three favourite ladies. Dearly loved husband and sparring partner of Dot, much loved dad of Paul and Nicole (Christchurch), Amy and partner Matt (Christchurch), and loved granddad of his pride and joy Caleb Anthony. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alan and Evelyn, Diane and the late John Rayner, John and the late Judith Molloy, special friend of Greg and Jo Williams, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Donations to Cancer Society South Canterbury and Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Tony will be held at Sopheze on the Bay, on Thursday, November 28 at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at the Timaru Cemetery (Collins Street entrance). Messages to 23 Murchison Drive, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019