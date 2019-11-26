Anthony ROBINSON

Guest Book
  • "To Dot and family, So sorry for your great loss. Love to..."
  • "To family of tony really sad to hear of his passing. He was..."
    - Sandra Bubbert
  • "So very sorry and sad to hear of Tony passing. My heart..."
    - Wendy Thomson
  • "Dear Dot and family We are so sorry to hear the..."
    - Tammy and Jono Monk
  • "Dear Dot and family We are so very sorry to hear of..."
    - Lynn and Mike Wingfield
Service Information
South Canterbury Funerals
38-40 Bank Street
Timaru, Canterbury
036849090
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Sopheze on the Bay
Death Notice

ROBINSON,
Anthony Peter (Tony):
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by his three favourite ladies. Dearly loved husband and sparring partner of Dot, much loved dad of Paul and Nicole (Christchurch), Amy and partner Matt (Christchurch), and loved granddad of his pride and joy Caleb Anthony. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alan and Evelyn, Diane and the late John Rayner, John and the late Judith Molloy, special friend of Greg and Jo Williams, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Donations to Cancer Society South Canterbury and Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Tony will be held at Sopheze on the Bay, on Thursday, November 28 at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at the Timaru Cemetery (Collins Street entrance). Messages to 23 Murchison Drive, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
