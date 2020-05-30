NEWTON, Anthony Scott:
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Friday, May 22, 2020, aged 63 years. Dearly loved partner and friend of Fern and best buddy of Soul. Loved son of Margaret and the late Arthur Newton, loved brother of Keith and loved uncle of Will, and Rose. Loved nephew of Elaine and the late Ray Williams. A loved friend of Duncan, Clayton and great mate of Graham and Vicki, long time friend of Murray and Michelle, and a loved friend of the Gillespie clan. Special thanks to the following for their amazing support and care of Anthony, Hospice South Canterbury, South Canterbury District Nurses, Cancer Society and Gary Burtenshaw (South Canterbury Funerals).
"Now at peace in the Hills"
At Anthony's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to 14 Maltby Avenue, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 30, 2020