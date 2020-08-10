BATCHELOR,
Anthony Thomas (Tony):
V898215, WO RNZAF, Flt Lt NZCF Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Life Care on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by love, aged 83 years. A devoted husband of Aileen (dec), and a teacher, role-model, father and father- in-law of David and Stephanie, Christopher (CJ), and Dianne and Roger. A cherished and fun loving granddad of Liam, and Emma; and Brooke. A much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
"Finally at peace and reunited with his beloved Aileen, RIP."
Tony's family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Strathallan for the love and respect shown to Tony during his stay there. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sth Canterbury Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Mass to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the St Thomas' Catholic Church, Mountainview Road, on Thursday, August 13 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 10, 2020