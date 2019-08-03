JOHNSTON,
Annie Frances (Frances):
Passed away peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Saturday, July 27, 2019 surrounded by love. A loving partner and companion of Jack, and an adored and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Harry (dec), Selwyn, Debbie and the late Dave Wilson, Shona, and Cheryl Smith and Michael Yost. An extra special Nanny to her grand and great-grandchildren.
"What a friend we have
in Jesus"
Messages to 18 School Road, Fairlie 7925. At Frances's request, a private family farewell will be held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 3, 2019