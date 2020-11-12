WALLACE, Annette Isabel:
Peacefully on November 10, 2020, at Lister Home; in her 84th year. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Shirley and Ken, Dott and Larry, Susan, Elizabeth (deceased), Kathleen and Allan, Jackie, Rosalie and Darren. Loved Granny and Great-Granny. A special thanks to the lovely staff at Lister Home. A service celebrating the life of Annette will be held on Monday, November 16, 2.00pm, at The Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate. Messages to: The Wallace Family, C/- Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 12, 2020