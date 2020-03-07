McROBIE, Anne Doreen:
With much sadness we announce Anne's passing after a short illness, at South Canterbury Hospice on March 4, 2020; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin of 57 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Bernadette, Bruce and Debbie, and Darryl and Jan. Adored Gran of Ashleigh, Courtney, and Alice. A memorial service for Anne will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to McRobie Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 7, 2020