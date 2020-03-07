Anne MCROBIE

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to hear of Ann's passing Colin,, wishing you all..."
    - Andrew & Suzanne Cox
  • "sorry to read of Anne's passing, please accept our deepest..."
  • "We are saddened to hear of the loss of Anne. Our thoughts..."
  • - Gloria Laurie
  • "Gloria Laurie"
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

McROBIE, Anne Doreen:
With much sadness we announce Anne's passing after a short illness, at South Canterbury Hospice on March 4, 2020; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin of 57 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Bernadette, Bruce and Debbie, and Darryl and Jan. Adored Gran of Ashleigh, Courtney, and Alice. A memorial service for Anne will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to McRobie Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.