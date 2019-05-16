McCAMBRIDGE, Anne:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, aged 91 years, at Strathallan Life Care. Dearly loved wife of Desmond (dec). Loved mother of Paula, Tony, and Terry. Loved mother-in-law of David, and Sonia (dec). Loved grandmother of Carey, Sijka, Amy, Timothy, Erica, Hannah. Great-grandmother of Chloe, Lily, Carter, Thomas, Harrison, Jack, and Ben. Loved friend of Od, Julie, Jayne and many others. A private service has taken place. All messages to the McCambridge family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 16, 2019