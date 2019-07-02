Anne BRODIE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne BRODIE.
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

BRODIE, Anne
(née Ruddenklau):
On June 30, 2019, peacefully at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Struan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Lynda and Paul and Lori. Loving sister of Mary and the late Barbara. Dearly loved Nana of MJ, Brodie (Sarah), Rhiannon, Ross, Madison and Aiden. A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at St Mary's Church, 77 Talbot St, Geraldine, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 1 Brodie Rd, RD 26, Temuka 7986.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.