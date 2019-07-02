BRODIE, Anne
(née Ruddenklau):
On June 30, 2019, peacefully at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Struan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Lynda and Paul and Lori. Loving sister of Mary and the late Barbara. Dearly loved Nana of MJ, Brodie (Sarah), Rhiannon, Ross, Madison and Aiden. A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at St Mary's Church, 77 Talbot St, Geraldine, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 1 Brodie Rd, RD 26, Temuka 7986.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 2, 2019