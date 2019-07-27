SMAILL,
Ann Colleen (nee White):
Peacefully with family by her side at Hospice South Canterbury, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, aged 75. Much loved mum and mum-in-law of Andrew and Nicola, Jeff and Sandy, and Tania and Greg, loved nana of William, and Georgia; Billie-Rose, and JJ; Rosie, and Charlie. Ann will be missed by her family and many friends. A huge thank you to the staff at Timaru Hospital and Hospice South Canterbury for their care and support. In keeping with Ann's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to the Smaill family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 27, 2019