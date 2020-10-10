BERRY, Ann:
Passed away peacefully after a long battle with vascular dementia, on October 7, 2020, at Talbot Park Hospital. A loved mum of Pete and Paulette (Timaru), Robert and Deborah (Darwin), Judith (Geraldine), and Linda (Australia), loved Nannie Annie of her 13 grandchildren and Great-Nannie Annie of her 10 great-grandchildren. Ann Berry's family wishes to thank the Talbot Hospital team for their care and respect of Ann the "wee Scottish firecracker". A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at 2.00pm, on Monday, October 12, at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North, Timaru, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Berry family, 43 Wai-iti Rd, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 10, 2020