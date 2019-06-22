SHEDDAN,
Angus James (Jim):
Passed away peacefully at his home, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, aged 84 years. An adored husband and special friend of Margaret, and a loved father and father-in-law of Debra, Mark and Megan, and Paul and Jackie. A respected brother and brother- in-law of the late Tommy and Bryan Williams, David (deceased) and Janice, Margaret and the late Ted Fraser, Kate and the late Jack Flynn, the late Gwynneth and Ken Fleet, Peter and Wendy Andrews, and a special uncle to his nieces and nephews. Jim's family wish to thank Dr Anton vanden Bergh and the wonderful staff at Timaru Hospital for their combined care of Jim. Messages to 23 Aviemore Street, Glenwood, Timaru 7910. At Jim's request, a private family farewell has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 22, 2019