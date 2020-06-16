DAVIDSON,
Andrew John (Andy):
It is with great sadness, that after a courageous battle, Andy passed away peacefully at the Croft Rest Home, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was loving and loved by partner Nyomi, son Jacob and brother Ken. Also loved and respected by Nyomi's family, Andrew, Rebecca and Jason, Corey, and Tyler, and the Fowler family, Aileen, Craig and Lorraine, Mark and Yuka, Tracey and Stu, Jason and Deb, Scott and Kirsten, and friend of Jude, Doc and the McClelland family. A celebration of Andy's life will be held at The Bay Hall, Caroline Bay, Timaru, on Friday, June 19, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 25 Murchison Drive, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 16 to June 17, 2020