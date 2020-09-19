CLELAND, Andrew (David):
Dorothy, Hamish, Deidre, Celia, Rachael and their families wish to sincerely thanks relations and friends who have supported us in the months before David's passing, your kindness was appreciated. To all those who visited David during his time at Elloughton, these were very special to him. We wish to thank everyone who sent flowers, baking, letters, cards and phone calls during the loss of a very special person. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of a loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We acknowledge the support Jo Taylor gave us and for the wonderful service she gave for David. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as many addresses are unknown.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 19, 2020