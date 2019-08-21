BAIKIE,
Andrew William (Andy):
It is with heavy hearts we advise the passing of Andy at Lister House, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in his 81st year. Much loved husband of Rosie (nee Ruddle) for 57 years, cherished and respected father (Pa) and father-in-law of Debi Chamberlain and Murray Flowers, Mark and Jo Baikie, and Andrea Baikie and Kerry Sullivan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jim (dec) and Rita (dec), Margaret and Jim (dec), and Jean and Jim (dec), brother-in-law of Ben and Bernice (dec) Ruddle, Steve (dec) and Mavora Ruddle, and Colin (dec) and Kathleen (dec) Ruddle. Respected uncle to his nieces and nephews. Grandfather to Tyler, Alana and Kev A private funeral has been held in accordance with Andy's wishes. Messages to Baikie family, 11 Exeter Street, Waimate.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 21, 2019