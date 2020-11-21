HALL, Andrea:
It is with so much sadness and love that we announce the passing of our strong, brave, wife, mother and gran on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Dearly loved and adored wife of Mervyn for 49 years. Precious mum of Damien and Fiona. Dearly loved mother-in-law of Tonni and Nicky. Loved Gran of Ella, Ava and Quinn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gus and Steph. Much loved Aunty Andrea of Jason and Kirsten, and great-aunt to Axel, Valin, Zach and Leo.
There are no words to describe the strength,
heart and bravery that
Andrea possessed.
Her humor, her kindness and her impecable spelling that Merv will dearly miss.
A service for Andrea will be held at the A & P Showgrounds Pavilion, 26 Hakataramea Highway, Waimate, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2.00pm. Special thanks to the team at Hospice South Canterbury and Sharon at the Cancer Society, Timaru. Messages to The Hall Family, C/- 10 Redcliff Road, 10 RD, Waimate 7980.
"We love you, we will miss you and will always be proud of you. Thank you for fighting as long as you did."
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 21, 2020